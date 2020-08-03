Political lines get blurred as Bihar lawmakers demand CBI probe into Sushant's death

Patna: The demand for a CBI inquiry into the death of Patna-born actor Sushant Singh Rajput resonated in the Bihar legislature Monday, eliciting support from lawmakers cutting across party lines.



The demand was first raised by Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, a BJP MLA and the deceased stars cousin, when members were allowed to speak on the subject by Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary after the passage of 12 bills by the House, which assembled for a truncated, day-long monsoon session.

Turning towards Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bablu requested the state government to hand over the probe to the CBI.

"It is evident that the Maharashtra government is trying to put hurdles in the way of Bihar police, preventing it from investigating the matter properly, he alleged.

Bablus wife Nutan Singh, a BJP MLC, also raised the issue in the legislative council.

The BJP MLA underscored the "forcible quarantine" of an IPS officer from Patna, hours after he landed in Mumbai on Sunday, to buttress his point.

The demand for handing over the matter to the central agency was seconded by leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav, who asserted, RJD was the first party to have made such a demand. I had written a letter to the CBI shortly after Rajputs death and also requested that the upcoming film city in Rajgir be named after the deceased actor.

Congress legislature party leader Sadanand Singh, who is also a former Speaker of the House, suggested that a resolution be passed in support of the demand for a CBI inquiry into the actors death.

Raju Tiwari, an MLA of Ram Vilas Paswans LJP, and Awadhesh Kumar Singh of the Congress were among others who rose to speak in favor of a CBI inquiry.

Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence on June 14 last. The Mumbai police registered a UD (unnatural death case) and has been recording statements of people known to be close to the deceased actor.

However, the matter took a new turn when the actors father KK Singh lodged a complaint at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty, Rajputs girlfriend, and her family members of abetment to suicide. The complaint formed the basis of the FIR lodged by Patna police.

Several other allegations were made by Singh against Chakraborty, including withdrawal of large sums of money from Rajputs bank account and wrongful confinement.

A special investigating team was set up by the Bihar police to probe the matter. Patna SP City Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai on Sunday to lead the investigation but ended up being quarantined by municipal authorities in the western metropolis which has been reeling under a severe outbreak of the coronavirus.

The ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine has been accused by its opponents of trying to shield the alleged culprits and acting under the influence of a powerful lobby in Bollywood, who are said to have given a short shrift to Rajput while he was struggling to make his mark in the film industry.

In Bihar, leaders of all parties, including the Congress, have disapproved of the Maharashtra governments response in the matter and spoken in favour of handing over the case to the CBI.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court by Chakraborty who has sought transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai, challenging the Bihar governments jurisdiction in the matter.

The Bihar government, which has roped in former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi to appear on its behalf, has decided to oppose Chakrabortys petition.