Supertech to file review petition against SC order

New Delhi: Realty firm Supertech Ltd on Saturday said it will file a review petition against the Supreme Court order to demolish the company's twin 40-storey towers in Noida while asserting that the buildings were constructed as per the bye-laws with approval of the competent authority.



Last week, the apex court had ordered to demolish the twin 40-storey towers, which are part of the Supertech's Emerald Court project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

"While we respect the Hon'ble Supreme Court order, we have decided to re-present the matter before the Hon'ble Supreme Court in a review application as the towers were constructed as per the approval of the competent authority conforming to the Building bye-laws," Supertech Chairman R K Arora said.

He said in a statement that the Apex and Ceyane towers are not linked to or part of any ongoing project of the company.