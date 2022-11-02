Students doing MBBS in Haryana will not have to pay bond amount, says CM Khattar

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday held an important review meeting regarding the implementation of the state government's policy regarding encouraging doctors to opt for government service after completing MBBS.



In the meeting, the Chief Minister, while giving a big relief to the students, decided that now no student will have to pay any bond amount which comes to around Rs 10 lakh fee at the time of admission to MBBS courses in government medical colleges of the state. Instead, now students will have to only sign a bond-cum-loan agreement of the amount with the college and the concerned bank.

If the MBBS/MD pass-out students wish to join the service of the state government and serve for a specified period of seven years, then the state government will finance the bond amount. At the same time, the candidates who do not want to join the government service in Haryana will have to pay the above amount themselves, the Chief Minister said.

Besides this, the respective bachelor's degrees of such students will be issued only after the candidates have met all the financial liabilities. The government has taken this step so that after doing MBBS, students can give their services in government hospitals and serve the people of the state, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is moving ahead with the aim of providing health facilities to every person, especially the needy.

"During our tenure, the number of medical colleges, dental colleges, homeopathic colleges, nursing colleges, etc have increased. In 2014, there were only 7 medical colleges in the state and MBBS seats were only 700. During our tenure, 6 colleges have been opened and today the number of MBBS seats has increased to 1,735," the CM added.

The Chief Minister said that the government plans to open medical colleges in every district. Medical colleges are being built in many districts. As soon as the construction work of these medical colleges is completed, 3,000 students will be admitted to MBBS courses, the CM further said.

He said that the government has increased MBBS seats and will continue to do the same in future also, so that the shortage of doctors can be met. The state government aims to achieve a target of one doctor for every 1,000 population.