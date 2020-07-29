Struggle for Ram Janmabhoomi was not 'religious': Organiser

New Delhi: The entire struggle, including about 70 years of the legal battle in Independent India and 90 years during the British rule, for the liberation of Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, was not "a religious one", but it was all about the restoration of the "national pride".



The comment in this regard has come from non-other than Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) through its mouthpiece Organiser. The Organiser, in its editorial has said that the bhoomi pujan (ground-breaking) ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi would script a new chapter in the "history of Bharat" as the combined presence of political and spiritual leadership on the historic occasion will deliver a "message".

Notably, the ground-breaking of Ram Janmabhoomi for re-construction of Ram Mandir is scheduled to be held on August 5 and it would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent saints who spearheaded the movement for the liberation of Ram Janmabhoomi.

"The entire struggle for the liberation of the Ram Janmabhoomi was not a religious one. Whether the continuous social efforts on the ground or the legal battle that took place since 1949, it was all about the restoration of the national pride," the Organiser said in its editorial published on Tuesday.

The RSS mouthpiece further said, "The natural quest for reasserting our civilisational identity was reflected in this struggle, which was not aimed against anybody but meant for regaining the 'self' that was damaged by foreign aggression".

However, the Organiser stressed that Lord Ram has been the symbol of that collective consciousness of the nation, that is being restored.

It further said, "We should not forget that the ultimate goal is to be a model for the entire world in terms of polity, economy and social harmony and Sri Ram stands as an inspiration and ideals in the realisation of that objective."

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-VHP-RSS leaders associated with the temple movement are set to attend the

groundbreaking ceremony on August 5, Opposition leaders have not been invited for the occasion.