Strict enforcement of model code of conduct to be ensured in Himachal Pradesh: CEO

shimla: The Chief Electoral Officer has swung into action after announcement of election schedule in the state. Elaborate arrangements are being made to ensure effective implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines. Any violation in the Code would be dealt with strictly, the CEO has notified.



Taking swift action in the matter of defacement of public property and misuse of public space, a total 30,369 hoardings, posters, banners and flags and wall writings have been removed in all the districts within 48 hours of announcement of elections, said CEO Maneesh Garg here on Monday.

Giving the details, CEO said as many as 3,439 in Chamba, 4,338 in Kangra, 498 in Lahaul-Spiti, 875 in Kullu, 3,319 in Mandi, 1,693 in Hamirpur, 6,679 in Una, 698 in Bilaspur, 1,302 in Solan, 3,473 in Sirmaur, 3,782 in Shimla and 273 hoardings, posters, banners and flags and wall writings in Kinnaur district have been removed. Strict directions have been given to all departments of the state regarding their websites not to display any photographs of political functionaries the compliance of which is being ensured, he said. 126 websites of government departments/boards/ corporations have been checked and it has been ensured that they have been made compliant with the directions.

In compliance with the instructions issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Election Department is taking swift, effective and stringent action for enforcement of MCC during the first 72 hours of announcement of election schedule, besides maintaining extra vigil and strict enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

To ensure fair and inducement free elections in the State, flying squads and static surveillance teams have also been constituted in the state to keep vigil over excessive campaign expenses, distribution of items of bribe in cash or kind, movement of illegal arms, ammunition, liquor or anti-social elements in the Assembly Constituencies (ACs).