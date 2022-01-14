Stern action against those 'spewing venom at hate speech conclaves' sought

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday expressed outrage over "incendiary remarks and genocidal threats" being made against Muslims and other minority groups and demanded stern action against those "spewing venom at hate speech conclaves" across the country.

He voiced concern over the "inflammatory and provocative speeches" against Muslims at an event in Haridwar between December 17 and 19, 2021, and other such "hate speech conclaves" of right-wing groups and said termed these speeches "deplorable".

"Recurring such open seditious and genocidal calls in the country are deeply disturbing," he said. Censuring the government for allegedly turning a blind eye to the hate speeches, the NC president said the "criminal hush" in government circles raises a question that begs to be answered.

Abdullah said India being a signatory to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (CPPCG) under Article 3 C, which criminalises direct and public incitement to commit genocide, should act firmly against those who call for genocide of country's Muslims.

"These hate speech conclaves also fit a variety of crimes under Indian laws and are antagonistic to national integrity and peace. The prevailing blanket silence of the country's head and absence of any punitive action has emboldened such hate-ongers," he claimed.

Abdullah said he will be grateful if action is taken against those who have violated the Genocide Convention.

"Urgent action is needed, otherwise it will embolden those who spread hatred, thereby vitiating the atmosphere. It will inevitably result in further alienation of the minorities which is not in the interest of India," he said. The NC MP from Srinagar demanded that the groups and individuals "spewing hate "be taken to task. "It is high time that the government stops emboldening these hate-mongers with its inaction and establishes rule of law," he said.