State to bring out 2 books on Jan 23, one on works of Netaji & the other on Swamiji

Kolkata: The state government will bring out two rare books—Samakalin Bharate Subhas Chandra and Vivekananda O Samakalin Bharatborsho—by Professor Sankari Prasad Basu on January 23, 2022 to celebrate Netaji's 125 birth anniversary.



The initiative to reprint the rare books on Subhas Chandra and Swamiji was taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Two volumes of Smaklin Bharate Subhas Chandra and one volume of Vivekananda O Samakalin Bharatbarsha will be released on January 23. Mamata Banerjee will release the books.

The books deal in details about the work of Netaji—his political and social life. Netaji was CEO in Kolkata Municipal Corporation and later became its Mayor. A memorandum of understanding MoU has been signed between the senior officials of state Information and Cultural Affairs department and the descendents of Professor

Basu. Bangla Akademi will bring out the books. Professor Basu had written serialized article on Rabindranath O Subhas Chandra in Saptahik Basumati in the 1960s.

The articles had received wide appreciation. The title Samakalin Bharate Subhas Chandra was given by Narayan Gangopadhyay who used to teach Bengali in Calcutta University and a colleague of Professor

Basu. The book went out of circulation after the publishing house— Mondol Book House—had shut shop. Netaji admirers including Bijay Nag had requested Professor Basu to reprint the book.

Professor Basu had received Akademi award for Vivekananda O Samakalin Bharatborsho (seven volumes).

It has dealt with Swamiji's works both in India and abroad in detail.

The author has analyzed every event associated with Swamiji and the stiff opposition he had received from his countrymen.

Vivekananda O Samakalin Bharatbarsho is a like 'The Bible' to those who want to do a research on Swamiji. Work is on to fix the price of the books.

A senior state government official said the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji will be observed in the most befitting manner. There will be workshops and seminars and youth conferences on the life and work of Netaji.

The state government led by Banerjee had declassified some of the secret files related to Netaji. Banerjee had also urged the Centre to declassify files related to him.