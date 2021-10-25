'State must focus on real issues'

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said the state must concentrate on real issues that concern every Punjabi even as MP Manish Tewari said he never saw "such chaos and anarchy" being played out in the party's state unit.

Critical of the infighting in the Punjab Congress, Tewari tweeted that party leaders are "squabbling publicly with each other like children", using "guttural language" that "even fish wives would not use". The statements by both leaders have come amid the ongoing war of words between Congress leaders and former chief minister Amarinder Singh over his friendship with Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam, just months before the state Assembly polls.

Amarinder was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi as the state chief minister after a power tussle with Sidhu and had said he will form a new party.

"Punjab must come back to its real issues that concern every Punjabi and our future generations. How will we counter the financial emergency that stares upon us? I will stick to the real issues and not let them take a backseat!,"Sidhu tweeted earlier in the day.

Sidhu said,"The choice is clear between irreparable damage and the last chance for damage control. Who will bring back state's resources to the state's coffers, instead of them going to private pockets? Who will lead the initiative for resurrection our great state to prosperity!!"

"Let the mist clear, reality shine like the sun upon the roadmap for revival of Punjab, shunning those who protect the selfish vested interests and focus only on the path that will lead to Jittega Punjab, Jittegi Punjabiyat and Jittega Har Punjabi," he added in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari expressed his dismay over the ongoing developments in the Punjab Congress and asked whether the party thought the people were not disgusted by the "daily soap opera".

He never saw such "chaos and anarchy as what is playing out" in the Punjab Congress, Tewari said, adding that the "guttural language was used against each other that "even fish wives would not use". In a series of tweets, Tewari also questioned the progress on issues like the 2015 desecration incidents, drug menace and power

purchase pacts.