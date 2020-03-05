Sporadic incidents reported in Meghalaya after lull for four days
Shillong: After a lull for four days, an incident of violence was reported during curfew hours on the outskirts of the Meghalaya capital here on Thursday, while curfew was relaxed at many places and mobile internet services
were restored in all the six districts where it was withdrawn, police said.
Miscreants hurled stones at a taxi in the Nongmynsong area on the outskirts of the state capital while the night curfew was on, the police said, adding that the vehicle was partially damaged in the incident.
Shillong and its outskirts under East Khasi Hills district are under a night curfew since Saturday.
However, curfew was lifted at Nongmynsong at 6 am till further orders, officials said.
Unidentified men attempted to torch a car at the Umsning bypass in Ri-Bhoi district, partially damaging the vehicle, the police said. Currently, there is no night curfew in Ri-Bhoi district.
Mobile internet and messaging services, which were withdrawn in six districts of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region on Friday night, were restored at 10 am, the police said.
Meanwhile, curfew has been relaxed in Shillong and other areas of the state, and law-enforcing authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.
Curfew imposed in the Iew Duh market area on Saturday afternoon was lifted for seven hours at 6 am.
Curfew has also been relaxed in the Police Bazaar and Anjali Cinema areas from 9 am till 4 pm, Assistant Inspector General of Police G Iangrai said in a statement.
