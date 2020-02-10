Speaker seeks permanent solution to poster menace
New Delhi: Concerned over rise in the incidents of 'poster protests' by parliamentarians in the House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed his displeasure and asked members to discuss for a permanent solution of it. As TMC member Saugata Roy rose to speak on The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020, BJP members from West Bengal started displaying posters which had "Save Democracy in West Bengal'written on them.
"In your dispensation such things should not be allowed," Roy told the Speaker.
Birla then said that there should be a debate on whether posters should be allowed in the House and if it is disallowed and someone still brings it then action should be taken against the member.
Birla then sought Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's view on this. There was no unanimity on the issue.
While Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Roy agreed that posters should not be allowed inside the House, Chowdhury spoke on a different issue and the matter could not be concluded.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
NIA to probe Jan 31 encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammed...10 Feb 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Allahabad HC dismisses plea against notices to anti-CAA...10 Feb 2020 5:26 PM GMT
Govt issues advisory to states/UTs to register vehicles on...10 Feb 2020 5:25 PM GMT
18-year-old collapses during cricket match, dies10 Feb 2020 5:25 PM GMT
Bank fraud: HC to hear in April ED's plea challenging Ratul...10 Feb 2020 5:23 PM GMT