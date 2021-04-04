Softening of Sarma's punishment: Question raised on EC's neutrality

Guwahati: Coming down heavily on Election Commission's relaxation on campaign ban of BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said there is a "big question" on the neutrality of the poll panel and it should clear the air on the issue.



Addressing a press conference here, the veteran communist leader claimed the Congress-led Grand Alliance, of which CPI (M) is a constituent, is coming to power in Assam with huge majority and a common minimum programme will be finalised after the formation of the government. "There is a big question on Election Commission of India's neutrality. We want the ECI to remove this question. It is not only the poll panel's duty, but a responsibility to the Constitution of India," Yechury told reporters.

He asserted that Sarma should have been disqualified for making the threatening statements against Bodoland People's Front chief Hagrama Mohilary, but instead 48-hour ban on him from campaigning was reduced to 24 hours on Saturday.

The ECI reduced the ban duration of Sarma after he tendered an "unconditional apology" and assured the poll panel that he would abide by the provisions of the model code.

The Congress had approached the ECI demanding action against Sarma for his remark that Mohilary would be sent to jail through central probe agency NIA if he indulges in "extremism" with rebel leader M Batha.

Yechury also slammed another BJP minister Pijush Hazarika, who allegedly threatened two journalists of dire consequences on the day of the second phase of polling on April 1 for reporting controversial campaign speech of his wife, and wondered why the ECI is not taking any action.

"There was a decision during all party meeting with the ECI that media should not be under pressure. During course of election, media must be protected from undue pressure and it should be allowed to work naturally," he added.

Like Model Code of Coduct, which is not a law but an understanding between the parties and ECI, this agreement of safety of media should also be strictly enforced, he said.

Hazarika is contesting from Jagiroad constituency. In an audio clip telecast by Assamese news channel Pratidin Time, he was heard talking to the channel's journalist Nazrul Islam and threatened him and another scribe Tulsi Manta of dragging them out of their homes, break their legs and make them "vanish".

Police registered two FIRs filed by the two concerned journalists and merged them into one. The BJP minister has been issued a notice to appear before police and his call recordings have been sent to forensic lab after seizing his mobile phone.