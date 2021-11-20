SKM to wait for actual repeal of laws

Chandigarh: Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Friday welcomed PM Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal 3 agri laws, but said the Morcha will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures.



"If this happens, it will be a historic victory of the one year long farmers' struggle in India. However, nearly 700 farmers have been martyred in this struggle. The central government's obstinacy is responsible for these avoidable deaths, including the murders at Lakhimpur Kheri," said a press release issued by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

The SKM also reminded the Prime Minister that the agitation of farmers is not just for the repeal of the three black laws, but also for a statutory guarantee of remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and for all farmers.

"This important demand of farmers is still pending. So also is the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill. SKM will take note of all developments, hold its meeting soon and announce further decisions," said the SKM.

The Morcha further said that development in the form of a morning announcement by the Prime Minister of India with regard to the decision of the Government of India to repeal the 3 anti-farmer, anti-people and pro-corporate black laws is welcome, and a historic first victory for farmers of India.

By forcing the repeal of the laws the farmer's struggle has led to a reinstatement of democracy in the country, and of the federal polity in India. However, there are several pending demands even now, and the Prime Minister Modi knows about these pending matters. SKM hopes that the Government of India, which has experienced a major climbdown in this repeal-related announcement will not allow the announcement to go waste, and will go the full length to fulfill all the legitimate demands of protesting farmers, including statutory legislation to guarantee a remunerative MSP.