Six women workers, 16-yr-old killed in Modi Nagar factory fire

Ghaziabad (UP): Six women and a 16-year-old boy were killed Sunday when a fire ripped through a candle-manufacturing factory where they worked, officials said.



Four other workers were injured in the blaze at the Modi Nagar unit which stocked highly inflammatory material.

Several fire tenders and policemen rushed to Bakhrwa village in Modi Nagar when the fire was reported around 3 pm.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences on the deaths and sought a report from Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani.

It was not immediately clear if the factory operated legally.

The in-charge of police post in the area was suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.

Authorities said the factory made sparkling birthday candles. Explosive substances used for this apparently caught fire.

The administration has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the seven dead workers. The injured will be given Rs 50,000 each.