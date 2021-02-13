Six killed as car rams into stationary truck in UP's Kannauj

Lucknow/Kannauj: Six members of a family were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh early on Saturday, police said.



"The accident took place around 4 am when a car moving on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway hit a stationary truck," Inspector General, Kanpur range, Mohit Agarwal said.

There were six passengers in the car and all of them died in the crash, which took place due to dense fog, he said.

Police reached the spot immediately after learning about the incident, Agarwal said.

Station House Officer of Talgram police station Krishna Lal Patel said the six members of a family from Gudhaulia village under Kakori police station in Lucknow were going to Balaji temple in Mehdipur in Dausa district of Rajasthan.

"When the vehicle reached Talgram, it hit a stationary truck. The accident took place as the driver was sleepy and due to fog rammed the car into a stationary truck," Patel said.

He identified the deceased as Gyanendra Yadav (32), Sonu Yadav (31), Pramod Yadav (35), Satyendra Yadav (18), Suraj (15) and Mohit (36).

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

The state chief minister expressed grief over the incident.

"UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the accident at Talgram in Kannauj on Agra Expressway. The Chief Minister has directed that the injured should get adequate treatment," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.