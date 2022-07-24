Six detained for running counterfeit currency gang
Bikaner: Six people operating a counterfeit currency note gang were detained with over Rs 1.5 crore fake notes in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off, a team acted in Madia village and Jai Narayan Vyas Colony of the district from where fake currency of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denomination were recovered, Bikaner IGP Om Prakash said.
He said that three have been detained from Bikaner and as many from Nokha town on Saturday.
The accused were identified as Champa Lal, Poonam Chand, Rakesh, Ravi, Narendra and Mala Ram.
Police have recovered high quality white paper, printing machine, cutter and other materials from the spot.
The IGP said that more fake notes could be recovered from the accused. Task in this regard has been given to police in five police stations of the district. The amount of counterfeit notes can go up to Rs 3 crore.
