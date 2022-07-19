SIT formed to probe violence in TN

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu on Tuesday announced the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe in-depth into the riot, arson and connected incidents in Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district on July 17.



The protesters entered the private school and vandalised the property and torched school buses after a Class 12 girl student of the school was found dead at the hostel.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took stock of the situation on Tuesday and chaired a high-level meeting with School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and senior officials, through video conference.

The SIT will take up the investigation immediately. Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Salem range, will head the investigation and he would be assisted by 5 high ranking officials, an order issued by the DGP office here said.

S Radhakrishnan, Commandant 5th Battalion, Avadi, M Kingshlin, Superintendent of Police, Crime against Women and Children, Chennai, Thirumal, additional SP, HQRS, Villupuram district, Muthumanikkam, additional SP, HQRS, Tiruppathur district, and Chandramouli, additional SP, Namakkal district, will assist the DIG. The latter has been asked to send a list of Deputy Superintendents of Police, officers and personnel required to assist in the investigation.

The SIT has been tasked to unearth the entire conspiracy behind the incident, identify all violators captured in videos, those who formed Whatsapp groups and spread false news resulting in rioting and take action as per law.

Youtube channels which spread false news and those which conducted parallel media trail, should be blocked. Further, the SIT should file a status report before the Madras high court on the next date of hearing in the case, the DGP said.