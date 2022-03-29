Since 2020, 466 NGOs denied FCRA licence renewal: Govt

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has declined to renew the FCRA licence of 466 NGOs since 2010, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Rai said the refusal of applications was due to not fulfilling the eligibility criteria in accordance with the provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) 2010 and the rules made there under.

A total of 100 applications of NGOs were refused in 2020, 341 applications were refused in 2021 and 25 applications were refused till March 21, 2022, he said in a written response to a question.