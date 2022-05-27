Sidhu assigned role of 'clerk' in Patiala jail
Chandigarh: Jailed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been appointed as 'munshi' (assistant) to do clerical work in the Patiala central prison where he is lodged to serve a one-year jail term in a 1988 road rage death case.
The 58-year-old cricketer-turned-politician will perform the job from his barrack only because of security reasons, a jail official said.
According to the jail manual, prisoners are categorised as unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled. Unskilled and semi-skilled prisoners get Rs 40 and Rs 50 per day, respectively. Skilled prisoners get Rs 60 per day. The official said Sidhu has been appointed as 'munshi'.
A board of doctors has recommended a special diet for the Congress leader after he had sought the same in the jail. His medical examination was conducted on May 23 at Rajindra hospital in Patiala, Punjab.
Sidhu's special diet includes one cup of rosemary tea or one glass of coconut water in early morning, and one cup of
lactose-free milk, one tablespoon of flax/sunflower/melon/chia seeds, five-six almonds, one walnut and two pecan nuts in breakfast.
In the mid-morning meal, the doctors have recommended a glass of juice (beetroot, cucumber, tulsi leaves, Amla, carrot etc), or any
of fruits like watermelon, melon, kiwi, guava etc, or sprouted black chana, green gram with cucumber/tomato/half lemon/avocado.
