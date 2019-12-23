Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe into Mangaluru violence
Mangaluru: Rejecting CID inquiry into the December 19 police firing that claimed two lives during anti- CAA protests, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday demanded a judicial probe by a sitting high court judge into it.
Firing is done by police. CID inquiry will be done by police. Then how it is possible to know the truth? I demand a judicial probe in this case," he told reporters here when asked about the government's decision to order a CID inquiry.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state government has decided to conduct both a CID and magisterial inquiries into the violent protests in Mangaluru against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Siddaramaiah, who was denied entry into Mangaluru last week by the police in view of curfew in place following the violence, visited the residences of the deceased at Khandak and Kudroli and also handed over compensation cheques to their kin on Monday.
The curfew was lifted on Monday morning.
The senior Congress leader also visited Bunder area where the protest took place on December 19.
Siddaramaiah was accompanied by Congress leaders M B Patil, Zameer Ahmed, Ramanath Rai, Abhayachandra Jain, Mohiuddin Bava, Ivan DSouza MLC and former mayor Kavitha Sanil.
(image from NDTV.com)
