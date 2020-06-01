Top
SHO of police station in Bikaner dies due to cardiac arrest

Bikaner: The station house officer (SHO) of the Seruna police station in Bikaner died on Monday due to a cardiac arrest, officials said.

The officer, Gulam Nabi, 36, had gone out for morning walk when he collapsed.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, they said.

PTI

