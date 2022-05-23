Shiv Sena slams Raj Thackeray's reasons for deferring Ayodhya visit

mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday slammed MNS chief Raj Thackeray's claim that he had deferred his visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh as there was ploy to "trap" his party workers into legal issues, and said such comments were made out of frustration.



"Who can stop you from going to Ayodhya? What conspiracy can be there?" Raut sought to know while talking to reporters here.

It was a "BJP-sponsored" visit, the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson claimed, while noting that Uttar Pradesh is governed by the saffron party.

"If there is opposition from one BJP MP, defy that opposition and go ahead. Who will trap you? All such comments are made out of frustration. There is a need for counseling and treatment (over such comments)," the Rajya Sabha member said. Notably, Raj Thackeray has been facing stiff opposition from Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has warned that the MNS chief will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya till he tendered a public apology for "humiliating" north Indians in the past.

At a rally in Pune on Sunday, Thackeray claimed that political developments around his proposed Ayodhya visit on June 5 were a ploy to "trap" his party workers into legal tangles and hence, he decided to defer his trip to the Uttar Pradesh city. Thackeray also said he has to undergo a surgery on June 1 and after recovering from it, he would again address a public meeting.

The MNS president said when he had posted the message about deferring his Ayodhya visit, many people were happy, while some did not like it. "I was watching things which were being discussed after I had announced the Ayodhya visit. Later, I got to know that it is a trap. It started in Maharashtra," he claimed.