Shiv Sena hits back at Amruta Fadnavis over 'Shav' remark

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Friday hit out at Amruta Fadnavis, wife of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, over her critical remarks against the party and said she should realise that every alphabet was important. On Thursday, AmrutaFadnavis took a jibe at the Uddhav Thackeray-led party over its poor performance in the just held Bihar assembly elections and called it "Shav (corpse) Sena".

Hitting back, the Sena, which heads the MVA government in Maharashtra, told her to realise the importance of alphabets in her own name.

"Don't let the alphabet 'A' in your name go into "mruta" state (dead in Marathi). Realise the importance of 'A' in your name Amruta.

"Don't bring bad thoughts in your mind during the auspicious occasion of Diwali," Shiv Sena spokesperson NeelamGorhe, who is also deputy chairperson in the Legislative Council, said in a statement here.

Gorhesaid, "You will not benefit by calling the Shiv Sena names." "What is going on exactly? The ShavSena did kill its own colleague (Congress) in Bihar. No matter where they are taking Maharashtra, but thanks for putting Bihar at right place," AmrutaFadnavis, a banker, had tweeted. DevendraFadnavis, a former chief minister of Maharashtra, was the BJP's election in-charge in Bihar, where his party put up a stellar show.

The Sena had contested certain assembly seats in Bihar, but failed to open its account and most of its candidates lost their security deposit (getting votes less than EC-mandated threshold).