Shiv Sena carries out 'Tiranga' rally demanding restoration of statehood to J&K

Jammu: Shiv Sena activists on Tuesday staged a Tiranga' rally here in support of their demand for early restoration of the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.



The rally, led by J&K Shiv Sena president Manish Sahni, was taken out from Raghunath Mandir chowk and concluded peacefully at Purani Mandi in the interior city with participants distributing handbills containing a list of 25 issues.

We have taken out this rally to remind the central government of the promises made to the people of J-K on August 5, 2019 when our erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories and its special status was removed, Sahni told reporters here.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had time and again promised to return the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

All the promises made (by the government) to the people of J-K including restoration of statehood have proved hollow. The militancy is on the rise and so the unemployment among the youth as the promised huge investment and development are nowhere visible, he said.

Referring to handbills, Sahni said the points raised by the party are a reflection of the people's aspirations and the Shiv Sena will enter the next assembly elections with a pledge to fulfil all these issues.

Besides the restoration of statehood, major points highlighted by the party in the handbill included reservation in employment and educational institutions for local youth, unemployment allowance, liquor prohibition in the city of temples (Jammu), safe rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants and free electricity and water.