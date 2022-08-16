Shinde faction MLA threatens Sena workers; Thackeray supporters complain to police
Mumbai: An MLA from Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde-led faction has asked his supporters to beat up workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena amid the growing rift between the two groups.
A video on Monday went viral on social media platforms wherein MLA Prakash Surve was also seen assuring his supporters to bail them out if they face any legal action.
Later, workers of the Thackeray-led Sena complained to police, seeking action against Surve, the legislator from Magathane in northwest Mumbai.
In the video, the MLA was seen saying, We will not be complacent. We have to show them their place and not tolerate anyone bullying us...If anyone says anything then beat him up, Prakash Surve is sitting here...pulp them."
If you cannot break their hands, then break their legs. I will ensure your bail the next day. We will not spare anyone who needles us. We will them by horns and disembowel them, Surve said.
When contacted, Surve refused to comment on the video.
Surve is one of the Shiv Sena MLAs backing Chief Minister Shinde, who led a revolt against the party leadership in June this year, resulting in the collapse of the Thackeray-led government.
Meanwhile, workers of the Thackeray faction filed a complaint with Dahisar police in Mumbai, seeking action against Surve.
An official from Dahisar police station said, We have received a written complaint from the Shiv Sena workers against Prakash Surve. They have demanded action against Surve, but we are verifying the facts and an investigation is on. No FIR has been registered yet." PTI PR ZA
