Shah: Only BJP-led govt can ensure security, free Punjab from drugs

Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that only the BJP-led NDA government could secure Punjab and uproot the problem of drugs from the state.



Addressing elections rallies in Patiala and Ludhiana in Punjab, Shah said that the biggest issue for Punjab was that of security because the state shared its borders with Pakistan.

"People of Punjab want a government that works in coordination with the Centre to ensure peace, security and harmony here," the home minister said.

Praising Captain Amarinder Singh who shared dais with him, Shah said that the former CM always rose above partisan issues when it came to matters of national importance.

"When I first became the Home Minister of the country, I was worried about security along the borders of Punjab, but once I spoke to Captain Amarinder Singh, I was completely relaxed," said

Amit Shah.

Urging people in Patiala to teach Congress a lesson for treating Captain Amarinder Singh shabbily, Shah said the Congress should not get a single seat from Patiala in the upcoming elections.

Referring to the problem of drugs in Punjab, Shah said that people should give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a chance and then see how drugs were wiped out from the state.

"Once voted to power, the BJP-led NDA government will open branches of Narcotic Control Bureau at all the major cities of Punjab and see to it that the state become free from of drugs within a year," he said.

Taking a dig at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Shah said that today he was coming to Punjab to seek votes, but in his own state he had done nothing

for Sikhs.

Sikhs have contributed a lot in the development of Delhi, but Kejriwal had done nothing to acknowledge their contribution.

Shah said that Modi had taken a number of steps that show his love for Sikhs.

He said the PM took initiative to open Kartarpur corridor and took special interest in getting culprits of Delhi riots punished.

Captain Amarinder Singh praised Shah and the BJP government at the Centre and said he got all cooperation from the Centre when he was CM.

He also mentioned that he received support from the Centre when the state fell short of Covid-19 vaccines.