SGPC urges Jaishankar to facilitate delegation visit to Afghanistan
New Delhi: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging him to facilitate a visit of its delegation to Sikh shrines in Afghanistan in July.
In its letter, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said the delegation would also hold talks with the local government officials in Afghanistan to ensure security and preservation of the historical Sikh heritage places.
Several blasts tore through a gurdwara in Kabul on June 18 in yet another attack on a religious place by the Islamic terrorists since Taliban took over the country last year.
Two people were killed in the attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul's Bagh-e Bala area and at least seven were injured.
The SGPC, the apex body for managing Sikh shrines, said a three-day visit to Afghanistan by the delegation can cover all the historical Gurdwara Sahibs.
"SGPC has proposed to send a high-powered delegation in the month of July 2022 to Afghanistan to visit the Gurdhams (historical Sikh shrines) there," the SGPC letter said.
"In this regard, the Government of India is requested to consider and facilitate our visit and by local assistance through its Mission in Afghanistan.
"You are also requested to facilitate appropriate security arrangements for the above-said delegation from the authorities concerned," it said.
The committee said that, with the visit, it can initiate the process of ensuring Sikh shrines' safety and maintenance in line with the Sikh traditions in the country.
The SGPC also proposed to send aid to the people of Afghanistan who were affected by the recent earthquake.
India last week resumed its diplomatic presence in Kabul as it deployed a "technical team" in its embassy in the Afghan capital, over 10 months after it pulled out its officials from the mission following the Taliban's capture of power.
