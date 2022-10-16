Seven people die and capsizes in Bihar

Katihar: Seven people died in an incident of boat capsize that took place at the confluence of the Ganges and one of its tributaries in Bihar, an official said on Sunday.

According to Udayan Mishra, District Magistrate (DM) of Katihar, the boat carrying 10 people, all agricultural labourers returning from work, had capsized late on Saturday at the confluence of Ganges and Barandi.

Three persons swam to safety but the remaining seven went missing, said the DM.

Their bodies were fished out following a search operation that continued throughout the night with the help of local divers and NDRF personnel, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the incident and instructed the district administration to provide an ex-gratiaof Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.