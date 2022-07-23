Seven new COVID-19 cases in Andamans

Port Blair: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,363 on Saturday as seven more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.



Four new patients have travel history, while three fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 48 active cases, while 10,186 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 10 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.62 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.4 lakh people.