Set up anti-gangster task force: Mann to DGP

Chandigarh: In a bid to wipe out gangster networks operating across the state so as to create a sense of security amongst the citizens, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed DGP Punjab VK Bhawra to establish a full-fledged Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) headed by ADGP rank officer.

Chairing a high-level meeting of the police department, Mann emphasized the need for the eradication of organized crime adding he said ensuring law & order in the state is the foremost priority in order to restore people's confidence in the police machinery. He assured of all requisite manpower, latest equipment and information technology besides adequate funds to the police force to break this unholy nexus which has already spread its wings in drug trade and Kabaddi world.

The Chief Minister said that AGTF would have integrated collection of intelligence, manning and execution of operations, registrations of FIRs, investigation and prosecution on the lines of similar such specialized units in the country. Directing the CPs and SSPs to make coordinated efforts against organised crimes, Bhagwant Mann said that new police stations with state-wide jurisdiction over organised crime would be soon notified with a sole motive to allay the fear from the minds of general public about the terror unleashed by the gangsters.

Expressing deep concern over several precious lives lost due to fatal road accidents every day, Mann said that over 5500 lives are snuffed out due to these accidents besides nearly 1.5 lakh people sustain injuries on this count. He asked the DGP to come out with a comprehensive proposal to make a separate wing of highway patrolling police dedicated to effectively control the traffic snarls besides ensuring timely medical aid to the accident victims so as to save the

human lives.