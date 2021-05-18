Sedition case: SC orders med test of rebel YSRC MP at Army hosp

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed rebel YSR Congress MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, arrested in sedition case, be taken to Army hospital at Secunderabad in Telangana for medical examination.



In a relief to the MP, who had been quizzed by state police for several hours in the case, a vacation bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B R Gavai directed that he be kept at the Army hospital at Secunderabad till further orders.

It also directed that his medical examination be conducted in the presence of a judicial officer, to be appointed by Telangana High Court chief justice. The top court said that the medical examination of Raju be videographed and report be sent in sealed cover to the top court.

The apex court said he shall be granted Y-category security as directed by the Delhi High Court earlier.

Raju had moved the Delhi High Court last year for his security on the ground that he was facing threats

for being critical to the state government.

The vacation bench was hearing two appeals, including one by Raju, against the Andhra Pradesh High Court order dismissing his bail and asking him to go to appropriate forum for the relief.

In the second appeal, his son K Bharath has sought Raju's medical examination by a private hospital.

The bench took note of the fact that Raju has undergone heart bypass surgery in recent past and the judicial magistrate had also observed that he has suffered some injuries.

The top court asked the state government to file its reply on the appeals by May 19 and posted the matter for further hearing on May 21.

The bench directed the registry that the order be sent through email to the chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh, the High Courts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana besides asking the top bureaucrat of the state (AP) to ensure compliance of the order.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the YSR Congress MP, said that he was seeking two things -- ad-interim bail and his medical examination by a neutral hospital.

Rohatgi said it is a matter of some extraordinary proportion as the sitting MP is critical of the party leadership and the state government for some time. The MP is critical of the Chief Minister, he said, adding that last year he had to move the Delhi High Court for security as there was threat

to his life.