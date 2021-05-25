Security camps restore normalization in Bastar

Raipur: The strategy of establishing security camps in affected areas embraced by the security forces in Bastar District has limited the Naxals in a restricted area. Out of these camps, most of them were set-up in inaccessible and remote areas. Those are the areas where development remained secluded. However, with the advent of these camps, the recent construction of roads is visibly noticeable. This has further led to decongestion of traffic and improved and accessible reach of governance schemes to the last person of the interiors of the left wing extremist (LWE) district. It has revamped the landscape of Bastar.



Securing a befitting reply to the Bastar Naxalites, the security forces had decided to establish their security camps in interiors of dense forests and previously unapproachable mountainous areas. These camps have been set-up after perusing a careful chalked out strategy where each camp can have access to others in times of distress. The establishment of these advanced camps has restricted smooth movement of Naxalites in these areas. The manifold growth of security forces has proved to be a setback for the Naxal movement.

These security camps have rapidly paved a way for development of roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructural facilities. This has led to faster access to developmental schemes to the last person.

Apart from that, the grievances of farfetched villages are reaching the District administration at a prompt pace. This has further improved the grievance resolving mechanism of the district. It has also led to spontaneity in upgradation of basic facilities including medical, health, drinking water and electricity.

The District has strengthened the war against malnutrition, malaria and seasonal diseases through active campaigns.

However, since the progress of Bastar is being looked as a hurdle by Naxalites, they are regressively opposing these camps. These camps are often ambushed. The Naxalites even attempt to create misunderstanding among the native villagers and trick them to go against the security forces. Bastar had witnessed a surge in naxal movement due to the lack of communication and dialogue between villagers and the District Administration. Nevertheless, with the establishment of these camps- various new avenues of communication and dialogue are being opened leading to a constructive partnership between the villagers and the administration.

Moreover, the forest dwellers of Bastar region have lately witnessed increased income from forests, farming and allied activities. In comparison to other progressive farmers of various regions of Development in Bastar spreading like a wildfire, a Bastar villager is getting satisfactory prices. Besides, availing facilities akin to Forest Right Lease, they are also being supported with pond construction, dabri construction, manure-seeds and alike activities.

The development of infrastructural projects after the establishment of security camps has put an end to the concept of middlemen in sale-purchase transactions of forest produce and agricultural activities. The villagers now sell their produce directly at support price fixed by the Government.

The sick and disaster-stricken individuals in the region are coming forward and availing health facilities. This has also pushed for educational reforms. Those schools which were shut by Naxalites in various parts of Bastar division are now hosting and reorganizing educational sessions through virtual mode. Bastar development story has now become a promising story paving way for new possibilities in Bastar.