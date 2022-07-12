Security beefed up for PM's Jharkhand visit
ranchi: Preparations are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tuesday visit to Jharkhand's Deoghar district, where he is scheduled to inaugurate multiple projects, including an airport, officials said. Modi will also lay foundation stones for fresh projects and take part in an 11.5-km-long road show, a senior police officer said, adding that security has been tightened in the district.
The PM, during the visit, will pay obeisance at Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, the officer said. An official release maintained that the prime minister will lay foundation and inaugurate projects worth Rs 16,000 crore in Jharkhand.
The 657-acre airport, which will be dedicated to the people of the region, has been built at a cost of Rs 401 crore. Low-cost carrier IndiGo had last week announced that it would launch Kolkata-Deoghar flight service on July 12. Enthusiasm was palpable among BJP workers on Monday over the PM's programme, with some of the saffron party leaders, including Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey, calling the 11.5-km-long road show a historic event.
According to the senior police officer, lakhs of people are expected to witness or take part in the road show on Tuesday, and measures are being taken in the region to ensure that the programme passes off smoothly.
Drones will be deployed to monitor the roadshow, the officer stated.
