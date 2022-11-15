Sebi sets up pavilion at IITF-2022

New Delhi: An important mandate for Sebi is the spreading of investor awareness and investor education. As part of this endeavour, SEBI is setting up a Pavilion 'Bharat Ka Share Bazaar' at the 41st India International Trade Fair (IITF- 2022) from November 14-27 in New Delhi. Along with SEBI, other Market Infrastructure Institutions and Industry Associations viz., NSE, BSE, NSDL, CDSL, AMFI, NCDEX, MCX, CPAI and ANMI are also participating. The theme of the event for this year is 'Nivesh Ka Amritkal'.

Sebi in its efforts towards spreading investor education and awareness has conducted over 47,000 workshops all over the country since 2019. These included workshops through webinars as well. Various investor friendly reforms have been introduced by Sebi to further strengthen investor protection and enhance fairness, transparency and integrity of the securities market.