'SC/ST atrocities cases increased by 11.46% in 2019 from previous year'

New Delhi: The number of cases related to atrocities on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities in 2018 decreased approximately by 11.15 per cent from the year 2017, but increased by 11.46 per cent in 2019 from the previous year, the Centre said on Wednesday. In a written response in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale also said that the central government has been reviewing with the law implementing agencies of state governments for ensuring prompt registering of atrocities, speedy investigation of the offences and timely dispensing of cases by the courts.

