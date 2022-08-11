Scindia orders probe after video of bodybuilder Bobby Kataria smoking in SpiceJet flight surfaces
New Delhi: Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday ordered a probe after a video showing bodybuilder Bobby Kataria smoking on a SpiceJet flight surfaced on social media.
The video shows Kataria -- who has 6.3 lakh followers on Instagram -- lighting a cigarette on one of the middle rows of a SpiceJet plane.
Passengers are not allowed to take lighter in the plane. Passengers are also not allowed to smoke in the plane.
According to sources, the smoking incident took place on a SpiceJet's SG706 flight that was coming from Dubai to Delhi.
When the video of this incident was posted on Twitter on Thursday, Scindia responded: "Investigating it. There will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour."
SpiceJet did not respond to PTI's queries on what action it has taken, or is taking, against Kataria.
As per the regulations of aviation regulator DGCA, an airline has the power to ban an "unruly" passenger for a certain period of time if he or she violates any rules.
