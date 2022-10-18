SC says Gujarat govt's reply in Bilkis Bano case very bulky

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday remarked the Gujarat government's reply to pleas challenging the remission granted to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case is very bulky wherein a series of judgments have been quoted but factual statements are missing.



The top court granted time to the petitioners to file their response to the Gujarat government's affidavit and said it will hear on November 29 the pleas challenging the remission of sentence and release of convicts in the 2002 case also involving the murder of seven members of her family during the Gujarat riots.

"I have not come across a counter affidavit where a series of judgments are quoted. Factual statement should have been made. A very bulky counter. Where is the factual statement.....?" a bench headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi observed.

The bench, also comprising Justice C T Ravikumar, directed that the reply filed by the Gujarat government be made available

to all parties.

CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali and two other women have filed the PIL against the remission of sentence of the convicts and their release.

At the outset, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that he needed time to file the response.

Justice Rastogi observed that even before he could go through the Gujarat government's reply, it was visible in the newspapers.

Addressing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Justices Rastogi said he has not come across a counter affidavit where a series of judgments have been quoted.

Mehta concurred with the observation and said it could have been avoided. "The judgments were mentioned for easy reference, it could have been avoided," Mehta said.

The Solicitor General submitted strangers and third parties cannot raise the challenge to the remission of sentence and release of the convicts.

The apex court then granted time to the petitioners and posted the matter for hearing on November 29.

The Gujarat government had on Monday defended in the apex court its decision to release the convicts in accordance with the 1992 remission policy since they had completed more than 14 years in prison and their conduct was found to be good.

It also clarified the convicts were not granted remission in consonance with the circular for grant of remission to prisoners as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

The state home department said all the convicts had completed more than 14 years in prison under life imprisonment.

"Opinions of the concerned authorities have been obtained as per the policy of July 9, 1992 and submitted to the ministry of home affairs, government of India, vide letter dated June 28, 2022, and sought the approval/suitable orders of India," the affidavit stated.

The Gujarat government told the top court the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, approved the premature release of the convicts vide letter dated July 11, 2022.