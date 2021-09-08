SC collegium recommends 10 names for appointment of judges in K'taka HC

New Delhi: Close on the heels of a historic decision to recommend 68 names in one go for the judgeship in 12 high courts, the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana has recommended 10 names to the Centre for appointment as permanent judges in the Karnataka High Court.



In the meeting held on September 7, the three-member collegium, also comprising Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, also approved the proposal of the Kerala High Court collegium to appoint two additional judges, Justice M R Anitha and Mr Justice K Nair Haripal, as permanent judges.

The apex court has issued three separate statements regarding the recommendations made to the Centre by the collegium on September 7.

Ten Additional judges of the Karnataka High Court would now become permanent judges if the proposal is accepted by the government.

They are: Justices Shivashankar Amarannavar, M Ganeshaiah Uma, Vedavyasachar Srishananda, Hanchate Sanjeevkumar, Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai, P Krishna Bhat, Maralur Indrakumar Arun, Engalaguppe Seetharamaiah Indiresh, Ravi Venkappa Hosmani and Savanur Vishwajith Shetty.

These recommendations assume significance in view of the statement made by the CJI in a recent function of the Bar Council of India that it has been his endeavour to address the issue of vacancies in the higher judiciary on an "urgent basis".

Referring to nine appointments in one go in the apex court bench, Justice Ramana had said, Similarly, after I took over, the Collegium has recommended, if I am not wrong, 82 names to various high courts.