SC asks UP to act on inquiry panel's direction
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday closed hearing on pleas seeking relief including re-constitution of a commission to inquire into the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey and others, and directed the Uttar Pradesh government to act upon the recommendations of the panel.
A bench comprising Chief justice NV Ramana and Justices Krishan Murari and Hima Kohli also directed that the report of the three-member inquiry panel headed by Justice (retd) B S Chauhan of the apex court be put in public domain and uploaded on its website.
The Justice Chauhan panel, in its report, had said there is no suspicion or doubt about the police version of the killing of gangster Dubey and other members of his gang in encounters after the Bikru ambush in Kanpur in July, 2020 as nobody from the public or the media came to contradict the police claim and no evidence was filed in rebuttal.
