SC asks trial courts to expedite hearing in cases against foreign Tablighi Jamaat members

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday asked the trial courts to expedite hearing in the pending cases against foreign Tablighi Jamaat members for alleged visa

violations.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna listed the pleas filed against blacklisting of foreign members of TablighiJamaat for attending the NizamuddinMarkaz congregation in the national capital for further hearing on November 20 and asked the lower courts to expeditiously deal with their cases.

Senior lawyer ManekaGuruswamy, appearing for some Jamaat members, said the pleas seeking discharge of eight people are listed before trial courts on November 10.

Another senior advocate C U Singh said that revisions have been sought by the authorities in cases where some foreign members of the jamaat have been discharged.

The courts should dispose of such petitions expeditiously, the bench observed.

"It has become a punishment for them, even after discharge the revision applications are filed, and matters will now be heard... They are not being allowed to go back to their countries," Singh said.