SC asks states, UTs to conclude 2nd round counselling by Nov 16

new delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states and union territories to conclude by November 16 the second round of counselling for admissions in post-graduate medical courses and submit the data the same day with the medical counselling committee.



A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said that on the conclusion of second round of counselling by the states and union territories, the central government can go ahead with the mop round counselling for NEET-PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), 2022-23.

The bench said the states like Maharashtra can initiate the mop round after the same, on behalf of the Centre, is concluded.

"In order to ensure finality in the process of counselling for the NEET-PG, we direct all the states and the union territories to finish the second round of counselling by 6 pm on November 16 and submit data on the same day to MCC," the bench said in the order. "The counselling for mop-up round shall then be carried out by the competent authority. State of Maharashtra shall commence with state mop-up round only after all India quota (AIQ) mop-up round is over," it said.

At the outset, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said that all states and union territories are here and they have no problem with November 16 as the deadline for concluding the second round of state counselling.

This led to the passing of the order.

The order was passed while disposing of a contempt petition alleging non-adherence of the time-line for NEET-PG admissions.