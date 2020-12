SC asks J&K HC to decide on Dec 21 pleas seeking review of verdict scrapping Roshni Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to decide on December 21 the pleas seeking review of its verdict scrapping the Roshni Act which conferred proprietary rights to occupants of State land.



A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana considered the oral assurance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Jammu and Kashmir administration, that no coercive action will be taken against those petitioners who have approached the top court in the matter as they are not "land grabbers or unauthorised people".

The bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose, said that it will hear in January last week the appeals filed before it challenging the October 9 verdict of the high court.

Mehta apprised the apex court that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has already filed a review petition in the high court and said that the authority is "not against bonafide and common people who are not land grabbers".

The bench said that pendency of appeals before the apex court would not come in the way of the high court in deciding the review petitions pending there.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had on October 9 declared the Roshni Act "illegal, unconstitutional and unsustainable", and ordered a CBI probe into the allotment of land under this law. The Roshni Act was enacted in 2001 with the twin objective of generating resources for financing power projects and conferment of proprietary rights to the occupants of State land.

During the hearing conducted through video-conferencing, the apex court said that to avoid conflicting orders, the petitioners should go to the high court for review.

"All petitioners should approach the review bench and all of them should be heard by the high court. We will direct accordingly," the bench observed.

Mehta said that Jammu and Kashmir administration has made it clear that encroachers and land grabbers cannot claim to be exempted from the high court order. "Land grabbers cannot be spared and simultaneously, the lawful owners have to be saved," he told the bench.

At the outset, senior advocate MukulRohatgi, appearing for one of the petitioners, told the bench that the high court "was wrong in scrapping the Act" and a number of Roshni Act beneficiaries have not even been heard by the high court.