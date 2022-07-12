SC agrees to hear plea related to Delhi-Centre row over control of services
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to set up a five-judge Constitution bench to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi for an authoritative pronouncement .
A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli was urged by senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the AAP government, that the issue needed an urgent hearing.
It is very urgent. Please list it, Singhvi said.
The CJI responded, We will".
On May 6, the top court had referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the issue of control of services in Delhi.
The bench had reserved its order on April 28 on the Centre's submission that the dispute over the control over services be referred to a five-judge bench, a plea which was strongly opposed by the AAP-led Delhi government.
The plea by the Delhi government arises out of a split verdict of February 14, 2019, in which, a two judge-bench of Justices A K Sikri and Bhushan, both retired since had recommended to the Chief Justice of India that a three-judge bench be set up to finally decide the issue of control of services in the national capital in view of its split verdict.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
7 injured as bus rams into vehicles in Kolkata12 July 2022 11:19 AM GMT
Four killed, 11 injured in two road accidents in Odisha12 July 2022 11:08 AM GMT
UP govt seeing population growth from particular angle: Samajwadi...12 July 2022 10:47 AM GMT
BJP has nothing to do with 'rebellion' in Goa Congress: CM Pramod...12 July 2022 10:45 AM GMT
PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar airport, flags off flight to Kolkata12 July 2022 10:12 AM GMT