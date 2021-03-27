'Satyagraha ends atrocities, arrogance'

New Delhi: Expressing support for the "Bharat Bandh" called by farmer unions protesting the three agriculture laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that India's history shows that "satyagraha" ends atrocities, injustice and arrogance.



In a tweet in Hindi, former party president Gandhi said that the movement should be in the national interest and peaceful.

Notably, farmer unions protesting the laws have called for a complete "Bharat Bandh" from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday which marks four months of the farmer agitation on Delhi's three borders –Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's border points at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri since November last year demanding that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws.

The legislations which were enacted in September last year, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their products anywhere in the country.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the

Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.