Sathish Sivalingam exhorts athletes to stay away from doping
Chandigarh: Two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist Sathish Sivalingam on Sunday exhorted young athletes to stay away from the scourge of doping in their pursuit of excellence. Addressing competitors in the Khelo India Youth Games at an anti-doping workshop, organised by the National Anti-Doping Agency, the 29-year-old shared insights from his journey as a champion weightlifter.
"I am glad and grateful to my mother for educating me to be careful in not having even a cup of coffee outside since I would be responsible for everything that went into my body," Sathish said, explaining how simple mistakes could lead to disastrous results. Sathish also shared his experience in securing a TUE (Therapeutic Use Exemption) certificate for a medication that was necessary to treat an injury.
"If an athlete is able to have the right documentation, including results of medical tests and prescriptions, getting a TUE is not a difficult process," he said.
National Centre for Sports Science Research Brig (Dr) Bibhu Kalyan Nayak also offered the athletes in the audience some practical insights, including on how they had to be mindful of anti-doping rule violations when seeking treatment for their illness or injury. "Since the rules are strict, it is best to be careful when getting treatment," he said.
The interactive workshop is part of the National Anti-Doping Agency's effort to increase awareness on the subject and to encourage athletes to stay away from doping.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Uttarakhand: 25 dead as bus falls into gorge on its way to Yamunotri5 Jun 2022 7:44 PM GMT
BJP suspends two spokespersons over objectionable comments5 Jun 2022 7:44 PM GMT
India turns 10% of its petrol green; targets a 5th by 20255 Jun 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test Covid +ve5 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Nadal tops Ruud for 14th French Open title, 22nd Slam trophy5 Jun 2022 7:35 PM GMT