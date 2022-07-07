Samant urges Maha CM to set up welfare board for autorickshaw and taxi drivers
Mumbai: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant on Thursday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to form a board for the welfare of autorickshaw and taxi drivers in the state on the lines of Tamil Nadu.
In a letter to Shinde, Samant said the move will benefit licensed 8.32 lakh autorickhsaw and 90,000 taxi drivers and owners.
He said Tamil Nadu has a welfare scheme for auto drivers and they have been covered under the Tamil Nadu Manual Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Work) Act, 1982.
"The proposal to establish a board for the social security and welfare of the auto drivers has been pending since 2013. It is requested that a board for the auto and taxi drivers be formed on the lines of Tamil Nadu," Samant said.
Samant, who is part of the rebel Sena MLAs group, was a cabinet minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.
Notably, in his initial days, Shinde also drove an auto rickshaw to earn his livelihood.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
British education system meant to create 'servant class' in India,...7 July 2022 12:49 PM GMT
Land to be provided near Satara for Bengaluru-Mumbai industrial...7 July 2022 12:46 PM GMT
Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project to be completed by July 18: ...7 July 2022 11:05 AM GMT
JNU not against dhabas, canteens on campus, but they've to follow...7 July 2022 10:59 AM GMT
Boris Johnson agrees to resign, will stay UK PM until new leader gets...7 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT