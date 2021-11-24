RVNL inks MoU with Frauscher Sensonic India for managing railway infrastructure

New Delhi: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has entered into an MoU with a data-driven company, M/s. Frauscher Sensonic India for collaborating and implementing the novel way of managing Railway infrastructure smarter. Ajit Singh, Executive Director, Corporate Coordination & Business Development, RVNL exchanges the MoU with Alok Sinha (Director of Board, Frauscher Sensonic India) on Tuesday at RVNL's Corporate Office, New Delhi in the presence of Rajesh Prasad, Director, Operations, RVNL, and senior executives from both companies.

The innovative technology is envisaged to empower the rail infrastructure managers with critical information on train tracks, track defect monitoring, security (movement and digging around rail tracks), etc. Through the deployment of this disruptive technology, it is easier to proactively predict maintenance needs and improve both the safety and operational efficiency of rail assets.

The new business venture also meets Rail Vikas Nigam Limited's endeavors, as a rail-infrastructure creator and developer, to bring in a real-time digital transformation in the vast and critical role of maintenance of rail infrastructure.

M/s. Frauscher Sensonic India is involved in the analysis of the data around railway infrastructure and processes it to provide intelligent and meaningful information to the railway operators in real-time for taking the right action.