RS TV 'censoring content' on Opposition protests, alleges TMC

New Delhi: The TMC Wednesday alleged that Rajya Sabha Television, which airs the proceedings of the House live, is "censoring content" on Opposition protests.



"CENSORSHIP. Modi-Shah 'masterstroke'. Rajya Sabha TV showing selective footage/online edit. All protests in the House by about 100 MPs from 15 Opposition parties not being telecast. #Pegasus hacking, espionage, military spyware," TMC MP and leader of the party in Rajya Sabha Derek O' Brien tweeted.

No comment was immediately available from RS TV on the allegations. Rajya Sabha proceedings Wednesday were repeatedly adjourned after conducting the Question Hour amid continued protest and sloganeering by Opposition members over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and price rise.