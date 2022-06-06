RS polls: BJP follows Congress' example, sends its Rajasthan MLAs to resort

Jaipur: The BJP on Monday shifted most of its Rajasthan MLAs to a resort here for a training camp ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on June 10, days after a similar move by the state's ruling Congress party.



While some MLAs reached the resort at Jamdoli on the Jaipur-Agra highway on their own, others took the two buses provided for them at the party office in the city.

Nearly 60 MLAs had reached the resort, a party leader said in the evening.

This is a training camp in which the MLAs will be given training on the Rajya Sabha elections, a party spokesperson said.

Senior leaders are expected to address sessions at the camp, apparently being held to keep the MLAs from being won over by the ruling party ahead of the election.

The Congress has already moved many of the party and independent MLAs to a hotel in Udaipur, saying it fears horse-trading by the BJP. The Congress has fielded three candidates from the state for the Rajya Sabha polls. The BJP nominated one candidate and is backing media baron Subhash Chandra as an independent.

The Congress with its 108 MLAs in the state assembly is set to win two seats.

After winning the two spots, the Congress will have 26 surplus votes, 15 short of the required 41 to win a third seat. The BJP has 71 MLAs in the state Assembly, enough to get one seat in the Rajya Sabha this time. After that it will be left with 30 surplus votes.

Congress leaders claim the support of 126 MLAs, including 108 from the party itself. The party needs 123 MLAs to win three seats.