Roadshow, release of Rs 21,000 cr funds on PM's agenda for Shimla

Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrives here on Tuesday, as part of his government's key event on the completion of eight years has a road-show, a public rally and release of Rs 21,000 crore as 11th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi.



He will also interact with 17 lakh beneficiaries of 16 central schemes across the country. During the event, all chief ministers, BJP MPs, cabinet ministers of BJP ruled states and MLAs will also be linked through video conference for the Prime Minister's mega event –named as Garib Kalyan Sammelan. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who held a press conference on Monday said that no special demands for Himachal Pradesh would be made before PM Modi.

"We are not making any demand to Modi ji. He considers Himachal Pradesh as his home. He always had acceded to the demands raised before him," Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said. Meanwhile, Shimla has virtually turned into a saffron city with BJP flags, banners, hoardings and decorations.

However, heavy deployment of police has put the locals into a lot of inconvenience.