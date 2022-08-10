'Revenue from mining increased to Rs 600 cr per year during present govt'

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that during the tenure of the present State Government, the revenue from mining has been Rs. 4,660 crore in 7 years from 2015-16 to 2021-22 whereas during



the tenure of the previous

government, from the year 2005 to 2014, only Rs. 1,268 crore was received i.e. revenue of Rs. 130 crore per year was received.

About Rs. 600 crore per year was recieved as revenue during the present government's tenure.

The Chief Minister was speaking during the discussion on a calling attention motion moved by various MLAs

on the second day of the

Monsoon Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here on Tuesday to stop illegal mining in Nuh's Taoru after a DSP was crushed to death with a dumper truck by the mining mafia.

He said that whenever any topic is discussed in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, then according to the democratic system, the tenure of the present and previous governments is compared to the reality of the situation.

This comparison is necessary because it shows whether the situation was bad during the tenure of the previous government or if it is bad today. Khattar took a poetic jibe at the Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and said, "Lehze mein kasak aur chehre par naqab liye firte hai,

jinke khud ke khate kharaab hai, woh mera hisaab liye firte hai." The Chief Minister said that the suggestions given by the MLAs in the House to help crack down on the mining mafia will definitely be considered. He said that cracking down on illegal miners is a continuous process.

He said that mining is closed in Mewat area, but it was requested that crushers be run for those who come

with goods from Rajasthan. Those who come from

Rajasthan have also been checked, they have registered crushers. The records and physical stock in their papers have been checked, in

which discrepancies have been found. Similarly, the stock of MDL was checked in Yamunanagar also.

Khattar said that the Mining Department has been directed to file PILs in the High Court and Supreme Court, in which a system will be made for challaning etc. in neighboring states. The Chief Minister said that SIT has been constituted in the case of DSP Surender Singh's death.