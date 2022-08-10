'Revenue from mining increased to Rs 600 cr per year during present govt'
chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that during the tenure of the present State Government, the revenue from mining has been Rs. 4,660 crore in 7 years from 2015-16 to 2021-22 whereas during
the tenure of the previous
government, from the year 2005 to 2014, only Rs. 1,268 crore was received i.e. revenue of Rs. 130 crore per year was received.
About Rs. 600 crore per year was recieved as revenue during the present government's tenure.
The Chief Minister was speaking during the discussion on a calling attention motion moved by various MLAs
on the second day of the
Monsoon Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here on Tuesday to stop illegal mining in Nuh's Taoru after a DSP was crushed to death with a dumper truck by the mining mafia.
He said that whenever any topic is discussed in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, then according to the democratic system, the tenure of the present and previous governments is compared to the reality of the situation.
This comparison is necessary because it shows whether the situation was bad during the tenure of the previous government or if it is bad today. Khattar took a poetic jibe at the Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and said, "Lehze mein kasak aur chehre par naqab liye firte hai,
jinke khud ke khate kharaab hai, woh mera hisaab liye firte hai." The Chief Minister said that the suggestions given by the MLAs in the House to help crack down on the mining mafia will definitely be considered. He said that cracking down on illegal miners is a continuous process.
He said that mining is closed in Mewat area, but it was requested that crushers be run for those who come
with goods from Rajasthan. Those who come from
Rajasthan have also been checked, they have registered crushers. The records and physical stock in their papers have been checked, in
which discrepancies have been found. Similarly, the stock of MDL was checked in Yamunanagar also.
Khattar said that the Mining Department has been directed to file PILs in the High Court and Supreme Court, in which a system will be made for challaning etc. in neighboring states. The Chief Minister said that SIT has been constituted in the case of DSP Surender Singh's death.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
New rules under PESA Act implemented in Chhattisgarh9 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Govt nod for Corbevax as booster for adults vaccinated with...9 Aug 2022 7:39 PM GMT
Heavy rain batters Odisha amid depression, more showers likely9 Aug 2022 7:39 PM GMT
Nitish to become CM, Tejashwi his deputy9 Aug 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Maha CM expands 2-member Cabinet, 18 ministers sworn in9 Aug 2022 7:35 PM GMT